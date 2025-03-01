Wowed by the planetary parade? A free ‘Public Star Party' is on the horizon

What to Know Public Star Party

Griffith Observatory

Saturday, March 8

2 to 9:45 p.m.

The Feb. 28 "parade of planets" will have concluded by March 8, but plenty of fascinating phenomena can be observed in the night sky

A number of local astronomical groups join the look-up gathering

There are plenty of parades we can easily join in this world — the zany Doo Dah Parade in Pasadena welcomes anyone for a $10 fee — but there are a few noble processions that we must be satisfied from admiring from a distance.

For example, the parade that's famously happening on the evening of Feb. 28 will feature seven well-known participants, and while we know them, we can't join the faraway fun, though observe the ethereal event, we certainly can.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will all make cosmic cameos in the much-anticipated planetary parade, providing terrestrial onlookers something to both "ooh" and "aah" over.

But the "oohing" and "aahing" can always continue when it comes to astronomical wonders, something that is on dazzling display at Griffith Observatory.

A visit to the hilltop landmark is like taking a short and informative trip into the deepest universe while staying firmly on our own planet. But if you'd like an added dimension, you'll want to call upon the monthly Public Star Party that pops up outside the observatory.

The next one is just about a week away, and while the planetary parade will have disbanded, there will be lots to be agog over in the March sky, if going agog for an hour or two is your wish.

"With dozens of telescopes on the lawn, there is always something to see!" is the free event's enticing promise.

But something to note: The lawn is being replaced, so the March gathering will feature ten telescopes. Look for more telescopes to join as the weather gets warmer and the nights brighter.

For all of the galactically good stuff on Griffith Observatory's upcoming calendar, turn your telescope in this direction now.