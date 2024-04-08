Griffith Observatory's free Public Star Party is totally cosmic, even without an eclipse

What to Know Public Star Party at Griffith Observatory

Saturday, April 13 from 2 to 9:45 p.m.

Free; several volunteers from local astronomy societies will set up telescopes on the grounds of the famous observatory

Eclipses may swirl with a gorgeous mystery, but they do have a rather predictable way of concluding in fairly short order.

If this indisputable fact leaves you standing with a heavyish heart, with your solar glasses dangling in one hand, we get it: We could use more cosmic joy and astronomical amazingness in our lives, on a pretty constant basis.

Good news: We won't have to wait much longer for sublime starry splendor. Griffith Observatory will soon host another popular Public Star Party, a galactically good get-together, which takes place just outside the Griffith Park landmark.

That's coming up on Saturday, April 13, and it has a start time that may (mildly) surprise you: It all begins at 2 in the afternoon.

The cost to join? It's as free as starshine, nice. Reserving a place? There's no need, which is also nice.

A few fantastic astronomy groups, including the Los Angeles Sidewalk Astronomers, will set up their powerful telescopes for the public to enjoy. But it isn't simply about stopping by to gaze at the moon, stars, and any sightable nebulae; these knowledgeable astronomy buffs will explain what you're observing.

True, there will be no eclipses to savor on April 13, but you can count on spying a nearby planet or two, if conditions are right.

And haven't we ignored our neighbors for too long, what with the excitement of the solar eclipse on April 8 and all of the love directed at the moon and sun? It's time to redirect some of our wonder at Mars, Venus, and the other celebrities of the Solar System.

Whatever your favorite not-Earth heavenly body is — and we're assuming here that our planet is number one in your heart — we can all agree that the monthly Public Star Parties at Griffith Observatory are something quite special.

Free, interesting, and community-oriented: You'd have to search most of the Milky Way to find such a fun, pay-nothing, look-and-learn astro-gathering.