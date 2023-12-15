Grinch sightings and gleeful tidings festoon ‘The Dr. Seuss Experience'

What to Know The Dr. Seuss Experience at Santa Monica Place

The 60-minute immersive experience features characters and scenes from some popular Dr. Seuss stories, including "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

$37 and up (guests ages 13+); $32 and up (child ages 1-12)

Some might say that the week leading up to Christmas can be the Grinchiest week of the year; that is, of course, if we allow traffic and errands and overstuffed to-do lists to muddle up our merry minds.

But even the eccentric emerald-hued icon had a famous change of heart, a transformation that had a lot to do with sweetness, spirit, and the sense of community that helps so many of us to level up, even during hectic December days.

If you're seeking some of that spunky and sassy sweetness as we enter the second half of The Busiest Month on the Calendar, look to Santa Monica, where The Dr. Seuss Experience is holding colorful court.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The step-inside, story-driven delight isn't just about what might be the author's most famous creation, as the name suggests; Cat in the Hat cameos and encounters with both Thing 1 and Thing 2 might be in the whimsical works.

The have-a-whimsies, find-a-fancies, moment-a-widgets and memory-a-fidgets, to take a page from the icon's word-playful playbook, are plentiful around the Santa Monica Place pop-up: A Sneetches-inspired maze of mirrors, a realm of puffy-topped Lorax trees, and, yes, some Grinchly glee are folded into the "interactive immersion," one that takes guests into the "wondrous world" of the beloved author and artist.

It takes about 60 minutes to wend your way through, is the word, which is rather longer than it took The Grinch to speedily descend from Mt. Crumpit.

Call it a good and not-so-Grinchy amount of time for your little Whos to try out hands-on activities, pose for flibberty-fun photos, and explore rooms inspired by some of the books we all practically know by heart.