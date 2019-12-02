Celebrate the Wholidays at Universal Studios Hollywood’s ‘Grinchmas’

By Whitney Irick

No_Body_Found_in_Otay_Lakes.jpg
Whitney Irick

"Grinchmas," the seasonal event based on Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is back for the Who-lidays at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Theme parks guests who buy a ticket now through Dec. 29, 2019, can enter the real-life Whoville where you can mix and mingle with the Whos and even meet Mr. Grinch and his faithful dog Max.

The iconic Grinchmas tree -- twisting and turning at over 55 feet in height -- will light up nightly with thousands of white and multi-colored LED lights and hundreds of ornaments. 

The Scene

What to do, where to go and what to see

Rose Parade Horses Dec 28

Parade Ponies to Trot at Equestfest

rose parade Dec 28

Bandfest Has the Rosiest Tunes Around

Hogsmeade village will also be decked out in seasonal décor during "Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter." 

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us