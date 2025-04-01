Give a grizzly bear a bath: California attractions fête April Fools' Day

Your kids may fill the shower with bubbles on the first day of April, and finding cookies in your cereal box, courtesy of an impish family member, doesn't sound too bad at all.

But it isn't just our coworkers and friends are pranking us when the fourth month dawns: Museums, attractions, famous annual events, and tourist destinations around California like to fun-it-up, with a bit of a wink and more than a little cheek.

April Fools' Day 2025 is only a few hours old, but several Golden State stalwarts are already making merry.

The Rose Parade announced that the "first-ever giant inflatable balloons" would debut at the Pasadena spectacular Jan. 1 — the company of builders behind these unlikely sights is described as "April Fools, Inc." — while an April 1 email from Santa Monica Pier said that its historic carousel would soon become "the hottest new nightlife spot on the Westside."

You guessed it: That's a big ol' April Fools, too, though you can rent the vintage venue for parties.

Further afield, the Big Bear Alpine Zoo announced the return of its "Washing of the Grizzlies" event — people ready to roll up their sleeves and soap up a big bear are invited to show with their own loofahs — while Muir Woods National Monument has erected a board that tracks daily Ewok and Sasquatch sightings in the gorgeous forest.

And at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose? A splashy water park is set to debut in the summer of 2025, or so the eerie attraction hinted at, humorously, on social media.

Oh, April 1. You come back every year and every single year you almost get us, you really do.

What is your favorite museum, theme park, or destination suggesting, sassily, this April Fools' Day? Spin through their social pages and find out which favorites you love are having a bit of fun.