Guinness Milkshake Debuts at Slater’s 50/50

What to Know Through March 17

Vanilla soft serve and ice cream, Guinness, chocolate syrup, and Andes mints

Slater's 50/50 shared the recipe to make at home

Green beer?

It's as mid-March as daffodils, wisteria blossoms, and California poppies.

But not everyone celebrating St. Patrick's Day is looking for their brew to be the color of clover.

Some sweet-toothers among us, in the 21-and-over set, like a dessert that has a hoppy character, the kind of confection that hails from a tap as well as the ice cream aisle.

Enter The Adult Mint Chocolate Guinness Shake.

True story: Guinness floats have grown popular over the last decades, the sort of unusual libation that has been one part pint, one part scoop of ice cream.

But Slater's 50/50, the bacon burgers-and-more chain, is taking it further with a full-on shake, one that includes chocolate syrup and Andes mints.

Want to make the shake at home?

Slater's 50/50 has kindly shared the recipe, which was created by James Bailey, the culinary director for Elite Restaurant Group (owner of Slater's 50/50).

The grown-up goodie involves 18 ounces of vanilla soft serve, three ounces of vanilla ice cream, six ounces of Guinness, one ounce of chocolate syrup (and save a bit more for drizzling), and an ounce and a half of Andes mints.

Blend both the soft serve and ice cream first, then add the remaining ingredients. Blend again, pour, and drizzle with additional chocolate syurp.

Adding a few crushed Andes mints on top? That's a sight as sweet as a rainbow. Happy St. Patrick's Day, lovers of Guinness, milkshakes, and offbeat holiday sweets.