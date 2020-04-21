Gus’s BBQ Brings Back Burgers and Bourbon Tuesday

What to Know Returns April 21; every Tuesday

South Pasadena location only, takeout or delivery

$27

You say "Tuesday," we say "where's the taco, does it have extra cotija and not too much cabbage but just the right amount of cabbage, and three plump shrimp, too?"

Well, that's a mouthful, but when Taco Tuesday takes up a lot of your food-based thoughts, you know what you like.

But other restaurants can also occupy Tuesday's more tantalizing space, including those eateries that offer other savory classics, like burgers.

Look to Gus's Barbecue, that South Pasadena classic of smoky meats and classic sides. It's open for takeout and delivery these days, and it just brought back Burgers and Bourbon, which will again take place each Tuesday, starting April 21.

The burger? It hails from nearby Magnolia House in Pasadena, a sister restaurant to Gus's, and it includes "house-made American cheese, dill pickle remoulade, applewood smoked bacon, bourbon onions," oh yum.

The side, because burgers are extra extra when there's a side? Think Belgian fries, complete with "smoked sea salt, pecorino cheese, chipotle garlic aioli."

And the sip? It's the Gus's Old-Fashioned, which comes in an eight-ounce bottle (think four drinks).

The price is $27, and you can go with contact-free pick-up or delivery via Postmates.

So do Tuesdays solely belong to the taco-obsessed among us? Well, that's all of us, surely, but sometimes one does have a hankering for a burger, an Old-Fashioned, and a well-salted fry or two, all made at one of SoCal's oldest barbecue spots.

Keep in mind, if you have a Gus's hankering on any night of the week, that the South Pasadena location is only location currently doing takeout or pick-up right now; keep tabs on the company's social media for more information.