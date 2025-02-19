H&H Bagels, a longtime New York City favorite, will open in Santa Monica

What to Know H&H Bagels

710 Montana Avenue

The shop, California's first franchise location, opens Feb. 26

All proceeds from the shop's first week will be donated to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund

H&H Bagels first opened on the Upper West Side in New York City in 1972; there are seven locations in New York and one in Boca Raton in Florida; a Washington D.C. shop will open in 2025

Choosing a sweet or savory bagel, selecting the perfect spread, deciding if you'd like to do a full-on sandwich, and weighing whether a coffee or juice will complement your meal?

Few of us like making too many dining decisions in the vicinity of dawn, but a visit to a beloved bagel shop in the morning has fortifying properties for those who love a classic and delicious start to the day.

H&H Bagels has been giving New Yorkers, and those NYC visitors in search of an authentic bagel experience, that filling and fortifying start for over 50 years.

The company, which began on the Upper West Side in 1972, now has seven locations around the metropolitan area, and in Boca Raton, too. But H&H is looking further afield, knowing that New York mavens, and bagel buffs, live in other parts, including our own.

Which means this, lovers of egg sandwiches, scallion-flecked cream cheeses, and the perfect pumpernickel bite: The first California H&H Bagels franchise will open on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica Feb. 26.

Further supporting that community vibe, one that fans of the New York neighborhood shops know and appreciate? All proceeds from the first week will be donated to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund.

The shop is sure to bustle in its first few days, and in the days to follow: H&H is a bagelry known to bread-championing enthusiasts and pop culture fans alike.

H&H Bagels was referenced on "Seinfeld" — check out the episode called "The Strike" — and a bag from the shop was prominently displayed in "Time and Punishment," a 2001 episode of "Sex and the City."

Some of the selections sure to tempt bagelists eager for something that has that NYC flair? The Classic Bacon, Egg, and Cheese will adorn the menu, along with Nova Salmon with "The Works," and an Avocado Deluxe, too.

Catering boxes will also be available, the tasty themes like the Classic Bagels & Spreads Box and the Breakfast Sandwich Box.

Sesame, Cinnamon Raisin, and, oh yes, Everything will be among the just-need-a-bagel choices, with other tangy, chewy, spicy, and toothsome bagel types filling the baskets, menu board, and our morning, get-up-and-go orders.