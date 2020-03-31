corona kindness

Habit Burger Is Treating Health Workers to Free Meals

The comfort food company is delivering over 8,000 free meals to area healthcare professionals.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • The Irvine-based company is donating over 8,000 meals to healthcare workers
  • Through April 2
  • Visits to hospitals in San Dimas and Monterey Park ahead

Eateries across Southern California are saying "thank you" to our nurses, doctors, and those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response in myriad ways.

And for The Habit Burger Grill, which has its headquarters in Irvine?

It's all about getting filling and tasty eats to where our healthcare workers are currently located.

How does the process of distributing thousands of complimentary meals work?

Which means that Habit Burger, which is know for its chargrilled patties, "... has deployed its fleet of food trucks to host 27 "events" near hospitals throughout California to give back to health care professionals by providing over 8,000 complimentary meals."

"In order to maintain social distancing and the utmost safety and cleanliness for all," the company is asking for hospital representatives to "pick up meals from the truck every 15 minutes in lieu of accumulating a line of guests."

Visits to hospitals in San Dimas, Monterey Park, Glendale, and Los Angeles are coming right up as April begins.

