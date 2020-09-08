‘Halloween at Descanso' to Feature Fall-Fun Sights

What to Know Oct. 1-31 (extended hours Oct. 17-31)

$4-$15

Advance reservations required

Tulips take the stage at Descanso Gardens come March, and, in the wintertime, the flurry of flowers found around the Camellia Forest are the cold-weather celebs.

But in October?

The spacious and serene La Cañada Flintridge spread is all about a certain squashy superstar.

It's the pumpkin, which pops up at Descanso in places like the photo-fun Pumpkin House (which, yes, is actually a small, walk-inside structure covered in pumpkins) to the entrance, where perfectly placed pumpkins lend cheer.

The historic garden has cancelled a number of events in 2020, including Enchanted: Forest of Light, a nighttime holiday spectacular, but there was hope, all summer long, that a daytime expression of the Halloween season might still occur.

Nature-loving pumpkin people'll be happy to learn that's happening, from Oct. 1 through 31, when Halloween at Descanso sprouts at the gardens.

The month-long event is a "... pumpkin-filled extravaganza that invites guests to safely wind their way through socially-distanced pumpkin-themed displays in the most popular sections," including the main lawn, the Oak Grove, and, yes, the Camellia Forest.

Pretty pumpkins will form arches, line walkways, and even pop up in their spookier jack o'lantern forms.

A "mandala of pumpkins" will grace the Oak Grove, so prepare to see this sure-to-be-stunning addition on plenty of Instagrams over the course of the month.

And, for sure: The Pumpkin House, which is covered will squashes in all sorts of sizes, will return for 2020.

Descanso Gardens has a number of safety policies in place, including face coverings and social distancing, so do peruse the sight before making your ahead-of-time reservation.

One sweet note?

If your child is age 14 or under, they may visit while wearing a costume. There won't be traditional trick-or-treating, but a "small bag" of goodies will be given to children during Halloween Week, which runs from Oct. 17 through the 31st.

The Kitchen at Descanso will also have seasonal snacks for purchase, like caramel corn.

"This has been a wild year," said Juliann Rooke, the Executive Director of Descanso Gardens. "So we wanted to provide a fall experience that would not only celebrate the season but provide families with a way to enjoy Halloween safely and outside, in nature."

"We’re excited to be able to present 'Halloween at Descanso' — a unique way to savor one of our favorite holidays in a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere without fear of crowds."

Upping the atmosphere? Hours will also be extended from Oct. 17 through 31, if you'd like to walk the gardens closer to evening.