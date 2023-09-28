Halloween fun gets an adorable (and early) start at Kidspace Children's Museum

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum's "Very Happy Halloween"

Daily parades — tots are invited to wear costumes — are part of the fun

Opens Sept. 28, 2023; the museum will close at 1 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 due to happenings at the nearby Rose Bowl

One quick route to building confidence and enjoying your day? Think of yourself as being in a parade of your own as you run errands, mow the yard, or meet a friend for coffee.

Nope, you don't need to drive a fancy float or wave at everyone you pass, but keeping your head held high and a smile can often provide an instant pick-me-up.

There is a place, though, where parades for youngsters really will happen daily, all to give families a fun way to savor Halloween sweetness weeks before the holiday arrives.

It's Kidspace Children's Museum, the educational, get-outside, get-to-know-nature gem near Rose Bowl Stadium.

The "rollicking costume parade" — for sure, tots can come dressed in their favorite capes and sparkly wings — will be a daily element, and magic shows, crafts, and other autumnal activities will be on the schedule, too.

"Halloween is our favorite season," said Lisa Clements CEO of Kidspace. "It's too much fun to squeeze into just one month, so this year we're kicking it off a few days early to make room for extra thrills, costumes, pumpkins, and magic."

Pumpkin decorating is also a choice, for a "modest" additional fee, if your tot would like to try her hand at creating a fun and not-so-frightful face or design.

The Slitherin' Snake Tent will also captivate critter fans, especially as it is full of reptiles with an "unspooky" demeanor.

Tickets are on sale now, but keep in mind that the museum will close early on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 (details can be found on the site).

Is your kid ready to parade on a weekday, in costume, all while waving at those he passes?

The nice notion of a parade being a daily sort of thing, and not just an occasional event that is related to a special occasion, is just the sort of lighthearted approach to learning and engagement that Kidspace Children's Museum does so delightfully well.