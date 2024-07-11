Something ‘Insidious' is brewing at Halloween Horror Nights

What to Know Halloween Horror Nights opens Sept. 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood

The haunting multi-night event announced that "Insidious: The Further," a new haunted house inspired by the hit film franchise, will play a wicked role in the 2024 line-up

Haunted houses inspired by "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" and "A Quiet Place" are also part of the upcoming roster

Supernatural stories swirl with all sorts of scary spaces, the otherworldly realms that we humans might slip into far too easily... and uneasily.

The Further from the "Insidious" film franchise is one such phantom-y and formless place, though "formless" doesn't tell the whole tale.

For while the dark vast reaches of The Further may feel infinite, there are forms there, frightening figures that can summon startles, dread, and maybe a scream or two.

A new haunted house inspired by this wicked realm will debut at Halloween Horror Nights in 2024, all to sweep fans of the film franchise into The Further, where demonic forces do roam and shadows may contain exactly what we fear.

Those who enter will step into the world of the Lamberts, the family at the center of the horror films, "encountering familiar settings and scares as they are transported directly into 'The Further' — the ethereal place where ghosts and demons lurk."

"And just like in the films, guests will quickly learn that the paranormal creatures are here to stay…"

Blumhouse Productions is the company behind the hit franchise, which is presented in association with Sony Pictures.

Universal Studios Hollywood revealed its latest Halloween Horror Nights haunted house July 11; "Insidious: The Further" joins "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" and "A Quiet Place" on the 2024 line-up.

More haunted house announcements will roll out in the weeks to come, so grip the arms of your chair and hold on tight.

