Halloween Horror Nights Just Announced Its First Haunted House for… 2023

What to Know The Universal Studios Hollywood fright festival revealed its first Halloween Horror Nights maze for the 2023 season on Halloween day, 2022

The "Chucky" haunted house will be inspired by the USA & SYFY hit series

The final night of the 2022 run is on Monday, Oct. 31

What are you doing for Halloween?

We mean Halloween... 2023?

Since the eek-filled occasion hasn't fully wrapped for 2022, that might be a difficult question to immediately answer.

But for devotees of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, they know just where they'll be on one or more September and October nights next year: Roaming the expertly designed haunted attractions of the famous fright festival.

It's a festival that lives partially in the proverbial fog for much of the calendar, keeping its fans in a scary-fun state of anticipation.

Then, around May or June? The announcements and reveals start to roll out, all to let people know the stomach-quaking themes of the upcoming haunted houses.

Here's a fresh twist that's worthy of a well-made fear flick, however: One of the best-known modern villains has made an extremely early cameo on the Halloween Horror Nights line-up, all to let monster mavens know what to expect in 2023.

"Chucky," the not-so-nice doll with a pert penchant for merry malevolence and all-out chaos, will get his own haunted house next fall at the Universal City theme park as well as Universal Orlando Resort.

Inspired by the USA & SYFY hit series, the upcoming attraction will put brave visitors front-and-center before the terrifying toy.

And even though we are exactly one year away from Halloween 2023 as this knee-trembling news arrives, you won't have to wait 12 months to check out the sure-to-be-cheeky (and chilling) experience: Halloween Horror Nights traditionally opens around the second week of September.

More dastardly details will soon "break out of the box," Chucky-style, but for now, take haunted heart that a frightful favorite will rule his own haunted destination when 2023 comes to play.

