Halloween Horror Nights Just Revealed Its First 2021 Maze

What to Know Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, 2021 (select dates); tickets will go on sale soon

Universal Studios Hollywood

Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" will transform into a ghost-laden maze; other Halloween Horror Nights attractions will be announced in the weeks to come

Entering a foreboding manor, the kind of colossal, hall-twisty pile that includes a Hall of Statues (yipes) and a Red Room (oh no) and a caboodle of other creepy crannies and dreadful nooks?

We count on television characters to explore such scary structures, so we can stay home on the couch and feel the frights from afar.

But starting on Sept. 9, fans of frightful fare can rise from their couches and head for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, all to experience those frights, jumps, and startles in first-person form.

And what will those brave souls find at the maze-monstrous fest, which returns after remaining shuttered in 2020?

An enter-if-you-dare experience devoted to Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House," which, eek, is one of the most phantom-packed places found on the small screen.

But the spirits seen on the small screen will encompass you as you step inside the show's world all to follow the tale of the Crain family as well as the unquiet wraiths who share their address, like The Tall Man and The Ghost in the Basement.

"I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long," said Mike Flanagan, Creator, Director and Executive Producer of 'The Haunting of Hill House.'"

"Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween.

"This is — without a doubt — one of the coolest things that's ever happened to us at Intrepid. We are so excited to visit the Red Room again — we hope to see you all there!"

John Murdy, the acclaimed Executive Producer of "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood, shared his thoughts on the first maze reveal of the 2021 season.

"Mike Flanagan has elevated the horror genre with his supernatural thriller, 'The Haunting of Hill House.' We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series."

"The goal is to make our guests feel as if they are walking in the footsteps of the Crain family, re-living all the horrors that they experienced."

A maze inspired by the series will also appear at Halloween Horror Nights in at Universal Orlando Resort.

Have you hit peak eek yet? Stay tuned: There will be more maze announcements to come at Universal Studios Hollywood as summer nears its conclusion.

Information about tickets and passes, too, and when they'll be available for purchase will be haunting our feeds in the weeks ahead as well.

