Halloween Horror Nights Will Scare Next Year

What to Know Universal Studios Hollywood's autumn eek-tacular is canceled in 2020

The theme park remains temporarily closed to daytime guests, too

The team behind HHN looks forward to creating "an amazing event" in 2021

Where do the famous villains of popular culture go when they can't haunt groups of gleeful fright fans?

Does Chucky return to the toy shelf? Might Michael Myers head back to Haddonfield?

Wherever the iconic eekers of Halloween Horror Nights live when they're not scaring maze goers at Universal Studios Hollywood, they're probably heading there now.

For the not-so-wicked word arrived from the world-famous theme park on July 24 that the falltime fright festival would not happen in 2020.

The pandemic is the reason for the cancellation and the park's dedication to preserving the safety of its guests.

Halloween Horror Nights traditionally opens on a Friday night in the middle of September and shudders, er, shutters on the Saturday or Sunday following Halloween night.

The large-scale event, which features mazes based on popular horror films and eerie original ideas, as well as live performances, specialty foods, and more, doesn't keep the lights on, or rather off, every night of the week, but rather on evenings in and around the weekend.

Stay scared, horror buffs, for the theme park is looking forward to conjuring "an amazing event" in 2021. What's next? Fans should keep watch for more information on the Universal Studios Hollywood social pages in the months to come.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.