Halloween in June: ‘Monsterpalooza' Is Conjuring Fall-Style Frights

What to Know Monsterpalooza at the Pasadena Convention Center

June 2-4, 2023

450+ exhibitors, movie make-up demos, star appearances

Calling the weeks leading up to Halloween "gloomy" isn't a correct summary, not around Southern California, at least.

"Windy" feels more accurate, thanks to those Santa Ana gusts, and "mostly sunny" is also true, on the whole.

But June Gloom days can still put us in the mood for monstrous fun, the sort of scary sights that are frequently synonymous with September and October (even if the weather is more bright than frightful in the fall).

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And helping to enhance our gloom-gleeful feelings as June 2023 begins, there is Monsterpalooza, the huge three-day convention devoted to cinematic scares, amazing movie make-up, and the on-screen stars who've famously inhabited some of the eeriest roles ever caught on film.

You won't need to locate a map to Halloween Town, however; the whole spooky shebang is haunting the Pasadena Convention Center from June 2 through 4.

Over 450 exhibitors will be at the scare-filled center of the action, offering everything from toys to art to books.

Look also for FX-focused panels, starry turns on stage — Doug Jones of "Hocus Pocus" will be one of the major draws during the 2023 expo — and The Official Monsterpalooza Afterlife Party.

A celebration of '90s horror comics and a presentation devoted to producer Carl Laemmle, Jr., the early impresario behind the Universal Monsters, are also on the schedule.

Tickets, passes, and details on this site will help aspiring monsters gloom-it-up at one of eekiest events on the Southern California calendar, months before Halloween is even in sight.