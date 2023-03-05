Halloween in Summertime: Midsummer Scream Passes Are Now on Sale

What to Know Midsummer Scream 2023

July 28-30, 2023 at Long Beach Convention Center

$39 (+4 fee) weekend pass; general admission is currently 40% off "for a limited time"

Recent rains may have prompted more than a few Southern Californians to think of the season when gloomy glee rains, er, reigns, that fabled time of year when ghosts and ghouls hold court.

Call it perfect timing, then, to hear news of Midsummer Scream, the eerie expo that materializes in Long Beach only a month or so after summer officially begins.

And that news is sure to make fans of the huge Halloween convention let out a happy scream: Passes are now on sale for the three-day event, which will spin its ensorcelled spell from July 28 through 30, 2023.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

More happy shrieks likely arose over the not-so-wicked word that general admission to the out-sized spectacular is "40% off for a limited time!"

That means a Weekend Pass, which is normally priced at $65, is currently $39 plus a fee.

Adding to the eek-filled anticipation? Early reveals regarding Midsummer Scream's special guests are already haunting the event's social feeds.

Rachel True of "The Craft" and horror hosts The Boulet Brothers are expected to join the 2023 scare-abration.

Count on more announcements in the months to come, with some of the biggest names in scary cinema and Halloween attraction-making joining the frightful fun.