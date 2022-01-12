Halloweenuary: An Eeky Expo Reveals Its Haunting Plans

What to Know Midsummer Scream will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center from July 29-31, 2022

Seasons Screamings will return to the Pasadena Convention Center from Dec. 2-4, 2022

Both events feature spooky vendors, themed experiences, horror legends, and haunt-focused panels

It can feel like we just stowed the colorful squashes, and packed away the plastic pumpkins, and that last miniature candy bar, the one we stashed behind the cereal boxes at the back of the pantry?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

That, too, has been recently enjoyed, though we did try to delay the temptation to eat it. (The last treat of Halloween seems to possess a certain power over people.)

Halloween, in short, remains quite over and thoroughly finished, as quiet as the paper ghosts we displayed in our window to delight trick-or-treaters.

But let us add an eerie asterisk to that: Halloween 2021 has wrapped up, while Halloween 2022, for many Southern California-based haunt fans, is very much on approach.

And for those people who create elaborate yard haunts or eye-catching costumes that take months to create? The fall-fun holiday can seem even closer, even from the vantage point of January, or Halloweenuary, if that's your preference.

To up that anticipatory excitement, there is the new news that Midsummer Scream will return to the Long Beach Convention Center, after a two-year hiatus.

The mega-monstery, vendors-and-more, mazes-aplenty, panel-it-up expo takes place over three really ghoul, er, full days, and Halloween fans come from all over region, and beyond, to learn from some of the top haunt experts around, and to enjoy donning an autumn-ready costume in the summertime.

The 2022 dates are July 29 through 31, and you'll want to watch the Midsummer Scream site for more ticket information in the months soon to come.

But that's not the only jack o'lantern flickering on the Midsummer Scream porch as 2022 revs up: Season's Screamings, the holiday-inspired event produced by the Midsummer Scream team, will be back to add yuletide-style shivers to the Pasadena Convention Center at the close of the calendar.

Those dates?

Dec. 2 through 4, 2022, which means that any frightful fripperies you find there can be incorporated into your own holiday parties later in the month, from spooky sartorial touches to decorations that merrily mash the visual hallmarks of Halloween and Christmas.

Tickets for both will go on sale down the road (and far later for Season's Screamings), but if you hope to be a vendor at one or both expos? Those spots will creeeeak open soon.