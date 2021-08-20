Handmade Goodness Is at the Heart of Renegade LA

What to Know Los Angeles State Historic Park

Aug. 21 and 22, 2021, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Art, bags, aprons, stationery, gifts for kids, jewelry, kitchen goods, more

Appreciating the joy, inspiration, and sense of everything-is-cool-ness that a treasured item can bring you involves approaching the item in question from a few different directions.

Is the item something rather special, like a gift from a friend? Is it something you employ often, in various ways, making your life, and the lives of others, better?

And, just maybe, did you encounter it on a sunny afternoon, in one of our region's great storied spaces, while possibly getting to meet the artist who made it?

Well, the third part doesn't often apply to what we own, but there is something rather enchanting about an apron, tote, mug, or hat that you connected with on an airy outdoor adventure.

Renegade Los Angeles has long been giving aficionados of indie craft fairs just that uplifting sense of discovery, connection, and super-cool finds, the sort of items you look upon, and love on, daily.

That particular uplift can be found at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Aug. 21 and 22, 2021, when the market visits for two days of art-looking, people-waving, new-maker-meeting fun.

Renegade has been "Building Creative Community Since 2003," and its fairs, which have regularly popped up in towns around the country (including its city of origin, Chicago), reflect that.

A number of those happenings went virtual since the spring of 2020, but in-person events are returning, including the one set to soon roll out in LA.

Both "local and national creatives" will be present at the Southern California fair.

For more on the safety measures the market is observing, parking, and what you need to know, call upon Renegade LA's main site or Instagram now.