Happiness Is… Having Snoopy at Your OC Wedding

What to Know Friday, Feb. 14

Snoopy will stop by the North County Branch Office in Anaheim from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

He'll be at the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Including your pup in your nuptials?

It has become a coo-worthy, guest-pleasing trend over the last few decades.

And while many dogs have played a part in the "I do"-ing of their humans, few humans have been fortunate enough to see one very celebrated pooch on their big day.

But the couples set to trade vows on Valentine's Day at the North County Branch Office in Anaheim and the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana? Snoopy, as in Snoopy, that pop culture icon and comics strip superstar, may turn out to be the most honored guest at their ceremony.

For the popular PEANUTS pup will stop by to surprise a number of marrying duos at both Orange County locations on Friday, Feb. 14, in partnership with the OC County Clerk-Recorder Department.

Not only will the long-of-ear pup make those "Just Married" photos even cuter, but he'll have a number of complimentary tickets to Knott's Berry Farm in hand, or, er, in paw, all to make the happy occasion even sweeter.

The ticket recipients? Why the marrying couples, of course. The Knott's PEANUTS Celebration is happening at the historic theme park now, every weekend through March 1, plus Feb. 14 and 17, too.

Is having the world's best-known beagle at your wedding a sign of good fortune?

Check Snoopy's visiting hours above, if you and your favorite peanut plan on getting happily hitched in either Anaheim or Santa Ana on Friday, Feb. 14.

Happy Valentine's Day, happy nuptials, and happy Snoopy sighting, too!