Books

Happy 10th Anniversary, Independent Bookstore Day

Our local indie just gets us; honor your favorite shop on April 29 and maybe find a deal or two, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

georgeclerk

What to Know

  • Independent Bookstore Day is on Saturday, April 29
  • Participating stores may feature storytimes, raffles, and more perks
  • Skylight Books, Chevalier's Books, and other local shops are on the map

Pages are sandwiched between covers, letters are sandwiched between other letters, and plot points have a rather excellent way of bookending surprise twists.

And actual bookends, like the solid kind that occupy our shelves? They have a notable knack for sandwiching our favorite novels.

So it is no surprise that Independent Bookstore Day is serving as the lovely "middle" part of a local literary sandwich.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The April 29 event, which is marking the nationwide celebration's 10th anniversary, arrives a week after the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books and a week before Litfest in the Dena, a book bash popping up in Altadena.

Talk about a seriously tasty sandwich, one that is giving Southern California readers plenty to chew on this spring.

As for what this ebullient indie occasion is celebrating?

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Carlsbad 2 hours ago

Peak Bloom Is ‘Officially' Happening Now at The Flower Fields

deals 23 hours ago

A Stein Time: The New ‘Anaheim Brew Pass' Offers Delish Deals at Local Breweries

In short, it fêtes those spunky and singular book shops that regularly bring so much joy to their communities, joy that's often delivered through offbeat readings, special events, author meet-ups, and more.

Some participants will mark the final day in April with special storytimes, raffles, goodies, contests, giveaways, or exclusives themed to Independent Bookstore Day.

Vroman's, Chevalier's Books, Gatsby Books, and other local favorites are on the map; you can see what your neighborhood bookstore is offering by visiting the American Booksellers Association site.

Can't swing by on April 29?

You know the plot twist we're about to introduce here: These shops warmly welcome new and longtime readers throughout the calendar.

Stop by whenever your closest indie is open for fabulous recommendations, to check out new releases, and to get acquainted your oh-so-helpful bookseller.

This article tagged under:

Bookscelebrationreading
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us