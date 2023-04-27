Happy 10th Anniversary, Independent Bookstore Day

What to Know Independent Bookstore Day is on Saturday, April 29

Participating stores may feature storytimes, raffles, and more perks

Skylight Books, Chevalier's Books, and other local shops are on the map

Pages are sandwiched between covers, letters are sandwiched between other letters, and plot points have a rather excellent way of bookending surprise twists.

And actual bookends, like the solid kind that occupy our shelves? They have a notable knack for sandwiching our favorite novels.

So it is no surprise that Independent Bookstore Day is serving as the lovely "middle" part of a local literary sandwich.

The April 29 event, which is marking the nationwide celebration's 10th anniversary, arrives a week after the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books and a week before Litfest in the Dena, a book bash popping up in Altadena.

Talk about a seriously tasty sandwich, one that is giving Southern California readers plenty to chew on this spring.

As for what this ebullient indie occasion is celebrating?

In short, it fêtes those spunky and singular book shops that regularly bring so much joy to their communities, joy that's often delivered through offbeat readings, special events, author meet-ups, and more.

Some participants will mark the final day in April with special storytimes, raffles, goodies, contests, giveaways, or exclusives themed to Independent Bookstore Day.

Vroman's, Chevalier's Books, Gatsby Books, and other local favorites are on the map; you can see what your neighborhood bookstore is offering by visiting the American Booksellers Association site.

Can't swing by on April 29?

You know the plot twist we're about to introduce here: These shops warmly welcome new and longtime readers throughout the calendar.

Stop by whenever your closest indie is open for fabulous recommendations, to check out new releases, and to get acquainted your oh-so-helpful bookseller.