Happy 50th, Norton Simon: A film series will honor the museum's starry trustees

What to Know Norton Simon Museum

411 W. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena

A film series spotlighting some of the "Hollywood luminaries" that have served on the Museum Board of Trustees will launch May 9 in honor of the Norton Simon's 50th anniversary

Films will screen through July on select Fridays at 4:30 p.m. (check the schedule)

The screenings are included with admission

We do love a story that begins "only in Los Angeles" or "this is such a Southern California kind of thing" but the truth? Our remarkable region shares more than a few notable attributes with other cities of size and sparkle.

And yet?

There is Hollywood, the one and only, and our magic-making industry has a way of lending authenticity to all of those "only in Los Angeles" anecdotes.

So here is something that feels like an "only in Hollywood" event: The Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena will honor a few of the movie stars and famous filmmakers who have served as trustees for the eminent institution via a special and celebratory film series.

The museum staff provided a bit of interesting background to this oh-so-SoCal screening series.

"In 1971 North Simon married Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Jones," shared the Norton Simon staff. "When the Norton Simon Museum opened in 1975, some familiar names in Hollywood were appointed to its board of trustees."

Ms. Jones would serve as the Museum Chair Emeritus and Trustee from 1976 through 2007, and "Duel in the Sun," the 1946 film starring the acclaimed performer, will open the series May 9.

Other movies will screen on select Fridays through mid-July, including Alfred Hitchcock's "Spellbound" featuring trustee Gregory Peck and "The Apartment," the beloved romantic film directed by trustee Billy Wilder. Works by Cary Grant and Henry Fonda, both Norton Simon trustees, are also on the schedule

All screenings are included with admission to the museum and begin at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays; check out the line-up here.

It is festively fitting that so many movie icons have been associated with the Norton Simon over the decades, which itself is a well-known television star.

The museum is a stately backdrop to the Rose Parade each Jan. 1, which makes for yet another "only in Southern California" kind of tale.

Pictured: Spellbound (1945); directed by Alfred Hitchcock; shown from left: Ingrid Bergman, Gregory Peck