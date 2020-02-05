Happy 50th to McDonald’s Shamrock Shake

What to Know Shamrock Shakes will be available on Feb. 19

A new OREO Shamrock McFlurry also debuts that day

Both treats can be found nationwide in 2020

If you're seeing green, and it is late February or early March, and the palm of your hand is on the chillier side, and your mouth is feeling minty, chances are incredibly good that you're within the vicinity of a Shamrock Shake.

This particular situation is highly sought after by the Shamrockies among us, but it only arrives during a rather tight late-winter window, and only in some places.

Well, previously, we should say: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the iconic McDonald's treat, the Shamrock Shake is going to go nationwide, something that hasn't happened since 2017.

This is a big deal for those people who've previously committed to driving several hours to secure a cup or four of their favorite creamy beverage.

Remember that fan-made web site from a few years back? The one that pointed in the direction of where the shake was sold? And then there was the McDonald's-made finder app?

Locating these luscious libations is at the top-of-mind for many mavens of the Shamrock Shake.

Also a big deal this year?

There's a sweet new spin on the classic shake, one that involves a classic cookie. It's the OREO Shamrock McFlurry, meaning Shamrockies'll have to decide which to go with, the shake they love or the debuting dessert that tempts with its rich cookie mix-in.

Why not both?

Both the Shamrock Shake and the OREO Shamrock McFlurry will be available at McDonald's restaurants starting on Feb. 19, 2020.

And not just in the United States, either. Fans in Canada and Ireland will be able to buy the minty confection at their local McDonald's in 2020, too.

Could you be the first Shamrockie to drink a Shamrock Shake in three countries? Or has this feat already been achieved?

We have to believe it has, for this is a dessert that devotees have proven they'll go the distance for, each and every February and March.