Happy 90th, Warner Grand Theatre

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

$25 (the fundraiser supports the landmark's Love the Lobby campaign)

Flapper attire is recommended but not a must

Fancying-up in our finest flapper attire?

We haven't had many opportunities to vintage-out, sartorially, in recent months.

But if your fringe-y frock is just sitting limply on a hanger, looking forlorn and ready to be worn, there's a swell place to wear it on Saturday night, Jan. 23, all while helping a lovely landmark mark a big milestone anniversary.

The place where you'll be flapper-ing out?

Your living room, or den, or kitchen table. For the splashy 90th birthday party for the Warner Grand Theatre is rolling out as a livestream, one we can join from home.

The San Pedro palace of movies, song, and joyful community opened on Jan. 20, 1931, and along the way? Thousands upon thousands of Southern Californians have savored a host of cinematic treats, cultural wonders, and vibrant in-person performances.

Call it, accurately and with aplomb, one of our region's most robust, decades-weathering entertainment destinations.

But to keep that robust spirit, fundraisers are often in order, which is what this celebration will be.

A ticket is $25, and that money will help the Grand Vision Foundation to help the venue's Love the Lobby campaign.

Headlining the spirited, screen-based revelries?

Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys, so count on a swirl of delightful ditties that can trace their histories back to the era when the theater first turned on its marvelous marquee.

There's a Party Package, too, if you order fast, but you'll need to swing by the theater to pick up your party favors and ingredients to make a cocktail or mocktail.

Individual tickets, without a package attached, are also available.

Have you practiced your Lindy Hop? Are you thinking of giving yourself a home haircut, one that reflects the bobs that were popular not before the Warner Grand debuted?

You've still got time, SoCal flappers, and you've got a few days to book your ticket to the live-it-up livestream, too.