Happy Bike Week: Ride Metrolink for free by boarding with your cycle

What to Know Bike Week at Metrolink

May 13-17, 2024

Passengers who bring their bikes onto a Metrolink or Arrow train during Bike Week will enjoy fare-free rides over five days

A modern journey often requires different modes of transport, with people hopping onto buses, trains, or planes to get where they're going.

And for plenty of us, two-wheeling it to our destination, or at least along one leg of our trip, is a frequent, feel-good occurrence.

And bringing our bike onto a train? That is, for many Southern Californians, a daily must-do, whether we're heading to the office or on an adventure.

If that's your main on-the-go combo — bike + train — be cheered, for Bike Week is here, a mid-May celebration that throws the kickstand up on all sorts of cycle-centered savings.

A main and seriously savings-strong Bike Week deal is offered annually by Metrolink, and not just on a single day: Riders who board the commuter rail service with their bike can ride for free from May 13-17, 2024 with "no ticket needed."

If you've ever enjoyed a Metrolink adventure with your bicycle at your side, you know about the Bike Car, which can hold up to nine bikes.

"The bike cars are in addition to the regular Metrolink train cars that can accommodate up to three bikes. Bike Cars are identified by a yellow 'Bike Car' decal on the side of the train," is the word on the site.

Need more tips as you make for Anaheim, Burbank, San Clemente, Palmdale, or the dozens of other destinations the trains serve?

This bike-tastic Metrolink page has the FAQ as well as a list featuring several Southern California bike paths "accessible with Metrolink."