Happy Hours Are the Flock, er, Talk of ‘LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow'

What to Know Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Dec. 8, 2022 (Jungle Jam) and Jan. 12, 2023 (Lunar New Year)

21+; $100 (express entry and entry to a special lounge)

Plenty of famous libations have drawn their famous names from animals — the Salty Dog comes to mind, as do the Grasshopper and the Moscow Mule — but we don't always get the opportunity to raise a cocktail in a place where critters actually dwell.

And if there happen to be several lovely lanterns shimmering after the sun sets, a line-up of lit-up sculptures shaped like beasties? That seems especially magical.

That magic is now holding critter-cool court at Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where LA Zoo Lights: Animal Aglow is enchanting visitors nightly.

Several of those visitors are families, for youngsters do love to see the oversized frogs, dragonflies, and flamingos that dot the dazzling spectacular.

But there are a couple of special events for the grown-up set, specifically those 21-and-older guests seeking a spirited approach to this illuminated favorite.

The Animals Aglow Happy Hours will take place on Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, and both boast a memorable theme. The December delight is a joyful Jungle Jam, while Lunar New Year will add an upbeat air to the first part of the new year.

A ticket is $100, which includes express entry to the park. You'll also enjoy "access to a private lounge with gourmet hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, and a signature cocktail."

Which wondrous whimsy will you be drawn to after calling upon this convivial lounge? Will you find yourself lingering before the colorful peacock, the sweet sloths, or the wisteria-esque tunnel of powerful purple splendor?

Check out both Happy Hours now, and the full Animals Aglow experience.