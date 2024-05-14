Happy Ice Cream Cake Season: A new Salt & Straw dessert debuts just in time

What to Know The Cake, the newest offering from Salt & Straw

The Portland-started artisanal ice cream company has had limited-time ice cream cakes in the past; The Cake is a permanent addition to the shops' shelves

The Cake, which boasts both Birthday Cake and Blackberry flavors, is $79; it debuts May 17 at Salt & Straw scoop shops; online pre-ordering is available now

Calling a confection "permanent," specifically a sweet that can, over time, get rather melty, may invite doubters to comment; after all, anything with ice cream will soon become either a yummy puddle or, more likely, be happily devoured before any melting can begin.

And yet something permanent is happening at Salt & Straw, the Portland-founded scoop shops that are known for artisanal ingredients and surprising flavor combos.

It's the here-to-stay, not-going-anywhere, not-a-limited-time-treat goodie called The Cake.

Yes, it is an ice cream cake, or a yellow cake featuring ice cream, and, for sure, Salt & Straw has featured ice cream cakes on its menu in the past, including the recent holiday collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Yellow cake meets Blackberry ice cream and Birthday Cake ice cream, too, in The Cake. (Salt & Straw)

But that was a limited-time, buy-it-fast treat, one that was completely gone in, wait for it, six hours.

The Cake, which debuts at Salt & Straw scoop shops on Friday, May 17, will be found, when not temporarily sold out, on the stores' chilly shelves from here on out.

Both Birthday Cake and Blackberries, flavors that have done very well with Salt & Straw's ice cream-loving customers, are featured in the cake, a multi-layer gateau "that's flecked with rainbow-sprinkled crumble, and layered between double-fold vanilla ice cream swirled with ribbons of juicy Oregon blackberry jam, and a tangy cream cheese frosting," shares the company.

Co-founder Tyler Malek dreamt up this cold-cakey-fruity fun fantasia, which is priced at $79.

Is the soft approach of summertime and Ice Cream Cake Season putting you in the mood for something delectable and crumbly and jammy and frosting-laden and sprinkled in rainbows?

Here it is: Meet The Cake, starting May 17, at your local Salt & Straw scoop shop and the company's online store.