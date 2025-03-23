Pets

Happy National Puppy Day to all puppies and puppy-obsessed people

It's the kiss-iest, snuggly-iest, heart-melting-est holiday on the calendar.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Stefan Cristian Cioata

What to Know

  • National Puppy Day
  • March 23
  • You can visit a shelter to meet young and mature dogs in honor of the day — just check for hours and times before you go — or plan to join an upcoming event that honors animals, like Pasadena Humane's Wiggle Waggle Walk on April 6

The way that puppies begin the March holiday named in their adorable honor is likely the way they start each and every day: With some stretching, some yawning, some toy-biting, some light gnawing on their human's knuckles, and a tumbling trip to their bowl to see if breakfast has been served.

But we humans know that March 23 is something sweet and a little special: It's a national holiday spotlighting our out-and-out obsession with the puppyverse in all of its many magical forms.

Whether or not you have a puppy at home matters not: National Puppy Day, which might be the cutest offbeat occasion (along with National Kitten Day, which meows July 10), is for everyone who champions cuddly canines.

You can honor the dog-fun day by stopping by a shelter to visit with pups of all ages; signing up to volunteer with a rescue group you support is another kind-hearted option.

Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles is always a good source for information about how to take care of young cats and dogs before they find their forever homes, as well as older felines and canines, too.

Find out how to become a foster now.

Some dog-tastic to-dos are coming up on the SoCal calendar, if you've already puppy-fied your National Puppy Day schedule.

One heartwarming outing to consider? Pasadena Humane's fundraising Wiggle Waggle Walk, which trots near the Rose Bowl April 6.

