Happy Pride Month: Enjoy events, parades, festivals, and films across SoCal

June is Pride Month and cities, businesses, theaters, and parks across Southern California will honor the LGBTQ+ community with an ebullient array of spirited and effervescent events, including parades, film screenings, concerts, and talks.

Some of the 2025 highlights are listed below, but do check with your favorite restaurants, cinemas, and cultural centers to find out what is in the Pride-fun works this June. And for more great gatherings, LA Pride's site is a perfect place to go.

West Hollywood Pride Weekend: The city honors the LGBTQ+ community throughout the calendar, but when May 22 arrives — Harvey Milk Day — the Pride spirit rises high. WeHo Pride is happening from May 30-June 1, with the Santa Monica Boulevard parade, a world-famous procession full of flair, humor, and joy, rolling June 1.

Pride at the Park: Over 60 parks around LA County will feature free Pride-inspired events throughout June, with resource fairs, cultural performances, special speakers, and more on the calendar. Just be sure to check what's happening at the parks near you, and the specific dates, well ahead of time.

Catalina Pride: Hop a boat to the idyllic island for all sorts of splashy sights June 7, including the "Pride Walk to the Casino" and a decorated dinghy parade. The sunny-vibed Avalon affair will boast DJs and other sweet diversions, all afternoon long. Oh yes: The good times begin June 6, if you arrive a day early.

LA PRIDE 2025: This major and majorly ebullient extravaganza has several events on its full-to-brimming itinerary, with baseball games, movies, and other engaging go-outs on the list. If you'd love to be on the curb for the "55th Annual LA Pride Parade," that's strutting along Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Cahuenga Boulevards June 8.

Sip & Sashay Drag Brunch: Gracias Madre in West Hollywood has long been a plant-based favorite and a well-known supporter of Pride. There are a few festive gatherings on the stylish eatery's 2025 schedule, including two "Sip & Sashay Drag Brunches" — June 8 and 22 are the dates — and a "Pride Patio Party" (also June 8).

Alamo Drafthouse Pride screenings: The DTLA cinema has a sparkling slate of classics, indie favorites, and dramatic gems on its June schedule; get tickets to "The Birdcage," "Bound," and "The Hunger" now. The schedule has all of the dates and ticket info you need.

Pride at The Huntington: Spend "An Evening Among the Roses" June 13 as the flower-filled San Marino landmark honors its members and the LGBTQ+ community. You'll need a ticket in advance for the popular event — it does sell out — so secure your admission soon.

"Showgirls" 30th Anniversary: Cinespia's Pride parties are always merry and memorable, and on June 14 the outdoor movie series will honor the razzmatazz-y film favorite at a special anniversary showing. The themed photo area will be up at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, so show in your sequin-covered best.

Annenberg Community Beach House: June is always the month when this storied Santa Monica spot really gets splashing, with all sorts of events and opportunities to swim in the historic pool. Two Pride celebrations are on the calendar, with "Family Pride" scheduled for June 13 and a Pride-themed "Sunset Swim" set for June 20.

The Getty Center: "Queer Lens: A History of Photography" opens at the Brentwood museum June 17. The new exhibition will examine photography as a "... powerful tool for examining concepts of gender, sexuality, and self-expression." Entry is free (parking is additional) to the exhibition, which will be on view through Sept. 28, 2025.

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles: The lauded group is famed for staging colorful and energetic shows, and the Pride production headed for the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills June 21 and 22 will have all of the zazzy hallmarks you adore. "Dancing Queens" is GMCLA's seasonal finale — yay, season 46! — and the show will brim with genre-spanning hits.

Pride on the Promenade: Downtown Santa Monica will embrace the first full day of summertime — that's June 21 — with "live music, free swag, games, and all the good stuff" on Third Street Promenade. Several local exhibitors and vendors will visit the party, while the Entertainment Zone is the place for dancing, socializing, and all the vibrant fun.

Pride dining, drinks, and more: Restaurants, bars, and gathering spots across Southern California will offer an array of Pride-themed cocktails, dishes, and events from June 1-30. Check in with your local hangout, pub, or café to see what is planned or visit spots like The Garland, which is raising money for The Trevor Project with its "rainbow-inspired cocktails," and The London West Hollywood, the place for a pretty Pride Afternoon Tea.