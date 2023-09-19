Happy ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day' to the ‘Vampirates' of Buena Park

What to Know "Vampirates" are ruling Pirates Dinner Adventure in Buena Park

The meal-plus-a-show theater is swashbuckling, on select dates, through Oct. 31

$68.95 adult; $41.95 child (ages 11 and under); children 2 and under are admitted free

Sept. 19 is "Talk Like a Pirate" day, as any seafaring swashbuckler surely knows.

Whether you've donned a tri-cornered hat or not, you may feel inspired to break out a few "arrrrs" and "avasts" while out and about, all to get into the salty spirit of the quirky occasion.

How, though, does one approach a Vampirate on Sept. 19? Must you incorporate phrases that include both a bit of pirate-ese and the sorts of things that a supernatural being might say?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

These arrrr definitely questions to ponder, but one possible route to take, if you'd like to know more about the intersection where walking the plank meets flying through the night is to drop anchor in Buena Park.

That's where Pirates Dinner Adventure is located, the meal-and-a-show experience where guests are placed on colorful "teams" that root for specific characters.

Merry mateys rule the ship-centered stage for much of the calendar, but when Halloween is near? Pirates who also happen to be vampires take quirky control of the bridge.

Which means "Vampirates" has returned for another year of acrobatics, dramatics, droll moments, and an impish Halloween treat.

But the treats aren't just on stage: Dinner is part of your ticket, and it is three courses, so plan on a salad, a main, and dessert, plus soft drinks (they're unlimited). Adult beverages are available for purchase, including a Vampirates-themed cocktail; look for a mocktail version, too.

"Buena Park has long been an iconic place for Halloween lovers and Pirates Dinner Adventure is proud to participate in the tradition by offering a spooky family-friendly experience," said Julio Duran, the general manager of the attraction.

"No matter their age, guests are sure to enjoy this interactive show. This year we're premiering an all-new script and exciting new characters!"

There are some special additions to note, like costume contests each Saturday in October. Also, there'll be meet-and-greet opportunities with some of the Vampirates... if you dare.

Tickets, meal choices, and more are swinging from mast-to-mast at the Pirates Dinner Adventure site.