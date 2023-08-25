Hatch chile lovers, enjoy an afternoon of ‘Roasting & Toasting' in Tustin

What to Know The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar's Hatch chile celebration

Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

$65 and up; ticket includes a selection of chile dishes, and "select" beer and tequila; be sure to purchase your spot in advance

Soon, very soon, apples will catch our fruit fancies, and pears, too, and all of the golden gems of fall.

But late August belongs to a piquant pepper, at least in those regions that are lucky enough to know and enjoy Hatch chile, which hails from the Land of Enchantment.

Going to New Mexico to get your fiery fix is an amazing journey, but you can find the good green stuff here in Southern California. Just look to your local grocery store, where roasters may pop up on some late-summer Saturday or Sunday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Or turn your gaze to Tustin, the location of The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar. This eatery is known for its appetizing Hatch offerings each year as well as a spicy celebration, one that features a number of chile-laden foodstuffs.

That happening is "Roasting & Toasting" on the afternoon of Aug. 26, with tickets starting at $65.

Live music on the pretty Vineyard Patio, as well as a number of "chile-focused bites and cocktails," shall festoon the celebratory afternoon. Look also for "select" beers and tequilas to be poured as part of your 21+ ticket.

"I always look forward to hatch peppers being in season — they deliver a great balance of flavor and heat, and get my creative juices flowing," commented Executive Chef Yvon Goetz.

"One of the highlights of this event is live roasting the hatch peppers — this method adds a smoky flavor to the chile as the sugars in the pepper caramelize. Delicious."

A raffle will also be afoot, should you wish to create your own Hatch chile dishes at home: Look for a Melissa's Hatch Pepper Book to be up for gourmet grabs during the event, too.