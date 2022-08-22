Haunt O'Ween, a Sweetly Eeky Outdoor Experience, to Return

What to Know Sept. 30 through Oct. 31, 2002 in Woodland Hills

Games, rides, and treats will be back, along with dancing, characters, and more photo opps

$40 and up;

Ghost us?

A major spooky spectacular like Haunt O'Ween wouldn't dare.

Not when the Woodland Hills-based Halloween-themed happening has become synonymous with the elegant art of the eek-out, which is gentler than the freak-out (when bigger startles, deeper scares, and shriekier scenes are involved).

Now the alfresco affair, which is produced by the Experiential Supply Co., is preparing to re-materialize at 6100 Topanga Canyon Road, all to deliver nine distinct areas full of carousel-style sights, frightful photo opportunities, illuminated walk-throughs, face painting stations, chances to cheerily (or chillingly) trick-or-treat, and over two dozen costumed characters.

Haunt O'Ween, in short, occupies the atmospheric moonlit space between the wholesome daytime pumpkin patches and the monster-filled mazes haunting some of our local theme parks.

Hitchhiker Pictures / Experiential Supply Co.

Opening night in 2022 is October Eve, which is, of course, Sept. 30. And the final evening of the wickedly whimsical run? It will be, as you might have ghoulishly guessed, Oct. 31.

If you attended in 2021, be prepared for a number of fresh elements, like Dance Domes in the Beyond the Grave Rave, more rides, and more candy, as in a lot more candy: Organizers have ordered additional sweets for the 2022 extravaganza.

As in, a million extra pieces for trick-or-treating guests.

"We've worked very hard this year to put on the country's largest and most magical Halloween

experience for all ages. Over 200,000 square feet of immersive thematics flooded with interactivity, all built on the foundation of Halloween — trick-or-treating, pumpkins, costumes, and spooky fun," said Jasen Smith, Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer.

"We cannot wait to welcome thousands of families in the Southern Cal and New Jersey area this year to our massive creation. Make sure to bring your sweet tooth this year!"

Started in 2020 as a drive-through experience, all to give kids a chance to trick-or-treat, Haunt O'Ween transformed into an in-person event in 2021.

Now the transformations will continue, with the "bones" of last year's happening very much in place — think of the carousel, and Scarecrow Garden, and Illumination Realm — and new eek-ditions, er, additions on the way.

Oh yes: Pumpkins will play a part, too, so look for carving demos and more.

"This is about families having a safe and incredibly fun place to enjoy the holiday and there's just

nothing like it," adds Smith.

Securing your ticket in advance? They start at $40, and you can do just that, right here.