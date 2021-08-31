Haunt O' Ween, an Eerily Airy Experience, Will Soon Materialize

By Alysia Gray Painter

Floating through a spirited adventure that frightfully unfolds underneath the starry sky?

Plenty of Halloween mavens will be hoping to do just that when the spookiest season kicks into haunting gear this October.

And ready to deliver on the not-so-frightful, more-cute-than-creepy front? It's Haunt O' Ween, created by the Experiential Supply Co. and presented by SBE and C3.

The Woodland Hills wonderland o' chillsome sights and pumpkin-based flickery will begin to glow on the evening of Oct. 1. And glow on, it gamely shall, each October night right through to The Hauntingest Night of the Year.

That would be Oct. 31, of course.

You may recall this destination from 2020, when it was a drive-thru. The cars'll be stowed this time around, and guests are invited to stroll along the open-air pathways, staying as long as they wish.

And for sure: This one is made for the tots as well as the grown-ups. Nothing is too intense, though plenty of pumpkin-forward, slightly spooky images and installations will festoon the grounds.

Ready for some colorful and fall-fun renderings? Every Halloween dreamer likely is, so scroll below. Oh, and do get your tickets soon; they are on sale now.

Haunt O' Ween
Haunt O' Ween LA, "An Immersive Halloween Experience," brings nostalgic seasonal sights to Woodland Hills from Oct. 1 through 31, 2021.
Haunt O' Ween
Trick-or-treating, the chance to carve a pumpkin, and other October-tastic activities will happily haunt visitors.
Haunt O' Ween
Brave enough to enter The Scarecrow Gardens? There will be a number of eeky areas around the 31-night happening, including Funnybones Graveyard and Illumination Realm.
Haunt O' Ween
The times each night? Everything gets ghosty 'n gleeful from 5 p.m. through to 11 o'clock.
Haunt O' Ween
Give the merry map the full eyeball now, then buy your ticket. Depending on when you go, admission is $30-$35 per person.

