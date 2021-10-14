Haunted Little Tokyo Is Back, With Pumpkins, Treats, More

What to Know Little Tokyo in DTLA

A pumpkin patch pops up on Oct. 16 and 17, with pumpkins from Tanaka Farms in Irvine

A family-fun scavenger hunt and 21+ outdoor block party shall haunt Saturday, Oct. 30

From sweet visits with Shogun Santa, to amazing performances by the East West Players, to finding your ultimate ramen spot, a visit to Little Tokyo is always full of treats.

But the treats, as in the candies you can unwrap and happily devour, really do come out around the neighborhood when Halloween is on the haunted horizon, or at least they have over the last several years.

For Haunted Little Tokyo has become one of the centerpiece happenings of the historic district, an Octobertime happening that has goodies and go-outs for both kids and the grown-ups.

And it shall return as in-person spectacular, with glee, joy, and yummies galore, over a number of days before Halloween 2021.

"After taking the event virtual in 2020, we're thrilled to welcome the community back in person to celebrate the season while supporting our local businesses," says Kristin Fukushima, Managing Director of Little Tokyo Community Council.

First up?

Look for a charming pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17.

Entry is free, the spectacular squashery hails from fabulous Tanaka Farms in Irvine, and there shall be frightfully adorable photo opps.

Make for Japanese Village Plaza for all of the pumpkin-y doings on those dates.

But wait: Not one but two cheerful (but maybe slightly chilling) events are rolling into Little Tokyo, like a frightful fog, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

In the daytime?

There's a scavenger hunt, one that boasts "fun treats" and a chance to win a "special prize."

Also special? You'll get to connect with some of the fantastic shops and businesses in the area. And this is cute: Costumes are very much encouraged, if your tots can't wait for Oct. 31 to wear their awesome ensemble.

And that night?

Slip into your spooky-sweet-scary get-up and make for a block party, a 21-and-over gathering which will take place outside (thus far, the spot is a secret, but all shall soon be revealed. It's free, but you'll need to RSVP, and do check the vaccination policies before you go.