No ghosting here, just ghosts: Explore ‘Haunted Pasadena' with your Valentine

What to Know My Spooky Valentine: Haunted Pasadena Walking Tour

Friday, Feb. 14

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The tour starts at The Stand in Playhouse Village (36 S. El Molino Avenue) and concludes at Mills Place in Old Pasadena

$28 adult; $18 child; children under 5 may join for free

If you're a fan of haunts and hearts, and you adore both monster stories and romantic tales, you may refer to a certain February occasion as "Valoween" or "Hallotine's Day," if you're into merry mash-ups.

It's true that October and all of its eeky charms is still months away, and pumpkins won't start popping up on store shelves for another six months, give or take.

But the Crown City-championing crew at Pasadena Walking Tours is giving people the opportunity to treat their "Spooky Valentine" to an eerie evening of ethereal stories and atmospheric strolling Feb. 14.

Indeed, the popular "Haunted Pasadena Tour" will set out on Valentine's Night at 6:30 p.m., inviting couples to do whatever the opposite of ghosting is, while in search of ghosts.

The Playhouse Village area is the first stop, and the event will conclude at 8:30 p.m. in one of Old Pasadena's most atmospheric alleys.

Along the way, you'll wend, whimsically, by the city's stately — and spirited? — City Hall, and Castle Green, a building that seems as though it was created specifically for a phantom-filled fantasy movie.

Old Pasadena Castle Green is a spirited stop on the popular tour.

Good to know? You won't be visiting any interiors during the tour; rather, the stroll-and-stop tour will pause just beyond the doors of the said-to-be-supernatural structures.

Also? If your Valentine's Day is already booked up, the tale-filled tour materializes on select Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the calendar, and not just in the fall (though autumn is certainly a popular time to join the starlit adventure).

An adult ticket is $28 and you'll want to book — or perhaps "boo!" is more apt — your spot in advance. A child's admission is $18 and youngsters under 5 may join for free.

The rain is expected to wrap by the evening of Feb. 14, but wearing something warm as you go in search of wraiths is a phantom-tastic, er, fantastic idea.