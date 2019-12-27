Have a (Snow) Ball at Kidspace’s Snow Days

What to Know Through Dec. 30

Some past Decembers around Southern California?

They definitely had a series of moments that were too warm and even sort of summery, giving people the sense that it was not actual Christmas, but Christmas in July.

But December 2019?

July, this past month has certainly not been, nope and no way.

Not with an impressive amount of snow in the high desert, and mountain passes shut down due to icy roads, and nightly temperatures dipping below freezing.

Which means that we're all very much in a wintry state of mind. Where, though, can a family go for an hour or two of frosty fun, without having to venture along a freeway that's received a winter-style wallop?

Kidspace Children's Museum, in Pasadena, which has invited some nice ice to come and stay for a few days of play.

Snow Days, in fact, lasts right through Dec. 30, making it a favorite of at-home kids during the holiday break.

Also raising the multi-day celebration's profile among the snow-loving youth?

The fact that they can make real snowballs and snow angels and snowmen, thanks to the fact that the educational museum is well-stocked with the cold and flaky white stuff.

Other mitten-ready happenings include cookie decorating, live music and dance performances, story times, and the way-cool chance to get acquainted with two superstars of the season, Jill and Jack Frost.

And snow dance parties, on the half hour, are helping to burn off some of that holidaytime, cooped-in, sugar'd-out energy. (Adults, as well as kids, can experience some of that, too, as the year winds down.)

Parking is free in the Rose Bowl lots, but take heed: Lots of Tournament of Roses action is now afoot in the area, meaning extra time should be woven in to your Kidspace adventure.