Have Tito’s Tacos Delivered, for the First Time Ever

What to Know June 1-"Forever"

11222 Washington Place in Culver City

Takeout or delivery will be available

So you claim that you've eaten at Tito's Tacos Mexican Restaurant, that burrito bastion of all that is good and tortilla-wrapped and delicious, at least once a week since it first opened in 1959?

Yep: You've likely enjoyed well over 3,000 burritos over the decades.

But even if you haven't unlocked that appetizing achievement, you can level-up when it comes to this cherished Culver City taqueria, a place that is known as much for its luscious line-up of enchiladas and tamales as its notable variety of burrito styles.

How can that leveling up occur?

Be gladdened, devotees of fiesta refried bean pans, piquant red salsa, and shredded beef tacos: For the first time in its history, Tito's mavens will now be able to get their burritos and extras delivered straight to their homes.

This all begins on June 1, 2020, and the end date?

There is none. In fact, "June 1-Forever" is the new time span for this just-announced development.

"Fans of Tito’s Tacos will visit www.titostacos.com to order online and choose either takeout or delivery. Delivery will cost $10 within a 5 mile radius, increasing by $2 per mile thereafter," is how it works.

The delivery service? It's StreetSmart Messengers.

“We’ve served the Los Angeles community for over 60 years and worked tirelessly to adapt to be able to serve our customers," said Lynne Davidson, Owner-Operator of Tito’s Tacos, Granddaughter of the Founder & Chairperson of the Los Angeles Restaurant Association.

"We hope that our food offers a bit of normalcy and comfort to our fans who continue to support us.”

Tito's Tacos has been closed during the pandemic response, due note, and will be closed through May 31, before reopening on June 1.

Already dreaming of what you'll order first?

Don't forget the guac, the arroz Mexicana rice, and maybe a tostada for later, when you're feeling a little peckish again and sad that you finished that burrito at lunchtime.