Have Your Savory Say During the Pasadena Cheeseburger Challenge

What to Know 2023 Cheeseburger Week is happening through Jan. 28

Choose your favorites via an online form; categories include favorite lunch counter burger and favorite sliders

Winners will receive "a cheeseburger meal (or something else)" at a local restaurant

That one friend who knows food, through and through? They'd never dare quiz you on any general or flavorless cuisine topics.

Your plate-obsessed pal is not going to ask you to name your favorite cheeseburger, in short; rather, she'll get detailed in her query, asking you about the different types of burgers you like, and the best places to eat burgers, and off you'll both go, down the proverbial rabbit hole.

Or cheeseburger hole, if you prefer.

And if that is an appetizing excursion you love to take — discussing cheeseburgers at length with other interested parties — the people behind Pasadena Cheeseburger Week really get you.

The annual happening, which just opened for its savory week-long stretch, is very much about special limited-time burgers, yes, and delicious deals, of course. But the Cheeseburger Challenge? That is very much at the savory center of the action.

What's the Cheeseburger Challenge?

The supremely snacky showdown invites devoted cheeseburgerists to cast their votes for their favorite local offerings, with the possibility of scoring a complimentary cheeseburger at an area restaurant, if they are chosen.

And like your foodie friend who asks you especially detailed dining questions, the Cheeseburger Challenge is going to get specific: You'll want to choose your go-to turkey burger spot, the best sliders in Pasadena, and your ultimate lunch counter cheeseburger in the Crown City.

Traditional cheeseburgers also get a shout-out, as do non-cheeseburger dishes, like treats 'n sweets ("Who serves your favorite dessert after a cheeseburger?" is the challenge's final and possibly most difficult question.)

To be entered in the contest, which may award you that gratis cheeseburger meal ("or something else"), be sure to enter your email address and name at the bottom of the form. And, of course, read up on the challenge's details, too.

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week is sizzling through Jan. 28, 2023.

As for why this famously flowery burg throws a week-long whimsy that salutes the hearty icon?

The cheeseburger first came into beefy being in 1924 when Lionel Sternberger introduced the oh-so-cheesy Aristocratic Burger at the Rite Spot, a local eatery that once graced Colorado Boulevard.