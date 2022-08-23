Heard on the Vine: Tanaka Farms Reveals Pumpkin Patch Details

What to Know Tanaka Farms in Irvine

The 2022 pumpkin patch opens on Saturday, Sept. 17

Reservations and ticket information will be available soon

Vines take time, and while that's a statement that is obvious to anyone who has ever stepped into a verdant August field, it can still be worth remembering as we approach summertime's obvious exit.

Well, it isn't that obvious: It's still quite warm out, and fall's official start is a month away, but signs of autumn, including oodles of healthy vines, are prepping pumpkin people for one of their favorite times of the year.

And a longtime favorite go-to for all things gourdly and good?

Tanaka Farms has become synonymous with spectacular squashes over the decades, as well as those sweet autumn-inspired activities that give families a fun and photo-ready day out.

Which leads us back to the vine, or rather vines, many, many vines, which are curling and sprouting leaves and displaying fabulous flowers around the Irvine farm.

And beneath those leaves and flowers? Ever-growing pumpkins, still green and not yet orange, full of the promise of autumnal adventures to come.

The pumpkin patch is looking healthy and robust, in short, meaning the Tanaka Farms team could finally reveal the opening date for 2022.

Pause now and curl your own tendril around the final Saturday of summertime, Sept. 17, when the Tanaka Farms patch opens for the season.

Reservations?

Booking your spot ahead of time will be important, especially on the weekend days when this particular patch bustles with visitors.

More information is coming soon, so watch the Tanaka Farms social pages.

And the final date of the 2022 pumpkin-strong celebration?

It's Oct. 31, of course, though do keep in mind that Tanaka Farms will close early that day, so staff members may celebrate what everyone has been working toward: A great Halloween night.