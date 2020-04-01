Heart Pizzas Make a Sweet, Not-So-Surprising Return

What to Know Mountain Mike's heart-shaped pizza is back all April long

Fresh Brothers is offering its heart-shaped pizza on April 1; you can score a second pie with the code WEHEARTU

The Valentine's Day pie is making a return engagement to lend cheer during this #SaferatHome time

Valentine's Day comes once a year, but feeling a little love, and acknowledging affection, and looking for silver lining?

Those are things we can focus on each day of the year.

And the focus on such moving matters has felt heightened in face of COVID-19, as we look for ways to brighten up our kids' worlds or send a sweet message to a friend.

In that spirit, a Valentine's Day classic has returned, for a limited time, at two local pizza-making chains. Both Mountain Mike's and Fresh Brothers have brought back their heart-shaped pizzas, all to shine a little cheer as we stay in for supper.

"Home is where the heart is" is the theme of return engagement of the Mountain Mike's heart-shaped pizza.

The pizzas are available for both carry-out and delivery, so sending one to your cousin across town or even in another city, one that has a Mountain Mike's location, can happen.

It will be available all April long.

And on April 1? Fresh Brothers has a heart-shaped pizza deal on. Order one heart-shaped pizza and get a second complimentary pie with the code WEHEARTU.

The chain is also currently donating pizzas to local hospitals; if you'd like to learn more about their community efforts, check in on the Fresh Brothers social media pages.