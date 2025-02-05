Heart-shaped pizzas to heart-shaped nachos: Valentine's Day gets savory

Just about any squishy, soft, gelatinous, gooey, or doughy foodstuff can take on a basic shape, thanks to a cook's deft hands. But when you get right down to it — and getting right down to it is what we plan to do — there is nothing basic about a heart.

Hearts can be seen throughout the year on all sorts of products, but come February? These unmistakable shapes do fancily flourish, with heart-themed everything dominating the candy, toy, and greeting card aisles at our local stores.

And at Mountain Mike's Pizza, it is all about a seasonal offering that has become a wintry classic for the 45-year-old company: the heart-shaped pizza.

This is not a sweet pizza, mind you, but rather a saucy and cheesy meal, the pie meant to be split with your paramour and a few precious pals. Or, yes: Just you and your beloved can split the sauce-laden dish, saving a few slices for a post-Valentine's lunch.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There is, however, a dessert-y dimension to the Mountain Mike's seasonal menu in 2025: A Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza, available for $5.99 with your pizza purchase (keep in mind that mini pizzas are not part of this offer).

Both the heart-shaped savory pizzas and Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizzas are available at all Mountain Mike's Pizza locations through February.

There are other "hearty" dishes to consider as Valentine's grows near, if your dearest lacks a sweet tooth but does boast what might be defined as a "savory tooth" or at least a love of spicier fare.

Miguel's Jr. is serving up an adorable order of heart-shaped nachos. The heart in this equation? It's the container the nachos arrive in, oh yes.

Miguel's Jr. will have heart-shaped nachos — traditional nachos in a heart-shaped container — on Feb. 14, 2025.

Tortilla chips, refried beans, and Española sauce, as well as some other classic nacho toppings, add flair to this munchable meal.

Keep in mind that the heart-shaped nachos will only be available Feb. 14 at your local Miguel's Jr., so pick your order up then.

Other spots around town are also in the Valentine's-isn't-just-for-candy swing of things; Round Table Pizza is also bringing back heart-shaped pizza pies.

While confections, cakes, and cookies will always rule our love-focused dining plans in February, restaurants are also creating rib-sticking suppers for those who want the yummy Valentine's vibes but not the caramel-covered, chocolate-drenched options.

Check in with your favorite restaurant to see if they have something surprisingly heart-shaped on their Valentine's menus this season.