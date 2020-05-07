Hello Bello Is Hosting a Huge Diaper Drive

What to Know Friday, May 8

8 a.m.

St. Anne's at 155 N. Occidental Boulevard

Diapers are such a necessary part of our bambino's health and happiness, and finding that the supply is running low is never a good feeling.

To help Southern Californians' supplies stay robust during these times, Hello Bello, the family brand of actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, will again host a diaper drive, all to help hundreds of local families.

The mid-April Hello Bello drive was a big one: Some 56,000 diapers went home with those who stopped by, as well as other hygiene necessities, and food, too.

The next drive is scheduled for Friday, May 8 at St. Anne's. The address? It's 155 N. Occidental Boulevard, and everything begins at 8 in the morning.

World Central Kitchen is a partner on the diaper drive, which is being set up to serve upwards of 2,000 local families "... who are out of work or simply need a helping hand with Hello Bello diapers, other hygiene products and food amid the coronavirus pandemic (while supplies last)."

Two thousand hand sanitizers were also distributed at the April 14 diaper drive.

Looking for diapers, and perhaps a few other helpful household items? Stop by St. Anne's on May 8, and look for the Hello Bello station in the parking lot.