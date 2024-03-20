Hello, first weekend of spring: The free Brewery Artwalk is a studio-filled gem

What to Know March 23 and 24, 2024, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Brewery at 2100 Main Street

Free

Keeping our peepers in full peel mode for any riots of color or splashes of splendor is what we're doing as spring sunnily begins.

We're watching for sprays of poppies or trees dripping with cherry blossoms, of course, but there are other ways to fill the mind, heart, and spirit, with several of them happening not outside but within a gallery or studio.

And some of the biggest and boldest shows of spring-style magic can be found at The Brewery, the colossal, and colossally creative, live-work space for artists.

Located in the former Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery complex, the multi-building campus is the colorful home for hundreds of artists, with many painters, sculptors, and photographers living (and creating) right there.

The Brewery opens a couple of times each year to the public, for free, all to give art fans the chance to experience what residents are dreaming up.

And, of course, for the Brewery's artists to display their latest projects, some of which will be for sale. The name of this lively look-around? It's the Brewery Artwalk, one of the creative stalwarts on the Southern California art calendar.

"With over 100 participating resident artists, you will have the opportunity to see new works, discover new favorites, speak with the artists and purchase artwork directly from the artists' studios," is the expansive event's promising vow.

Illustration will be represented, fashion and multimedia, too. Paintings, sculptures, and textiles also fill the spaces, as well as video works, too.

A map will be live on The Brewery site just ahead of the event if you'd like to take a look before head to the 5 Freeway-close complex. Many visitors elect to wander freely, letting the next studio or space entice them.

No ticket is required and parking is free.