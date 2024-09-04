What to Know The Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and the Sanrio Smile Shop open Friday at Universal CityWalk

The Sanrio-themed cafe is the first of its kind in Los Angeles

The cafe's menu features grab-and-go Hello Kitty sweet treats and specialty beverages

A new line of curated merchandise will be available at the Sanrio Smile Shop

Fans can also strike a pose with an in-store photo op inside the Sanrio Smile Shop

Get ready to roll out the pink carpet because Hello Kitty is soon to become a permanent fixture at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and the Sanrio Smile Shop both open to the public Friday at Universal CityWalk.

The Sanrio-themed cafe — the first of its kind in Los Angeles — is a can't miss attraction with Hello Kitty's giant signature bow signage greeting guests upon entry. The sweet treats and specialty beverages on the menu include the Hello Kitty mousse dome, signature birthday cake, a macaron set and more.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The half a dozen beverages are named after Hello Kitty and her friends: the Hello Kitty strawberry green iced tea, the My Melody lemonade, the Kuromi berry iced tea, the Tuxedosam lemonade, the Keroppi matcha latte and the Chococat frozen mocha.

Guests can grab any of the options above and go, or take advantage of the outdoor seating available at one of the umbrella-covered tables complete with hot pink chairs.

The Sanrio Smile Shop offers a variety of collectible merchandise featuring Hello Kitty and Friends, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Kuromi, My Melody, Badtz-maru and Chococat.

Next door to the cafe, the Sanrio Smile Shop features a wide selection of Hello Kitty and Friends merchandise. A new line of merchandise inspired by the cafe will allow guests to bring a piece home with them (apron, anyone?).

An in-store photo op is also available at the Sanrio Smile Shop. The Hello Kitty and Friends mural and mini statue of Hello Kitty driving a convertible make for a supercute picture.

This storefront is in addition to the Animation Studio Store, which also sells Hello Kitty themed merchandise and is located within Universal Studios Hollywood.

The debut of the Hello Kitty Friends Cafe and Sanrio Smile Shop are the purr-fect way to ring in the global pop icon's 50th anniversary. Fans can expect Hello Kitty and Friends themed treats, beverages and merch, a meet and greet with Hello Kitty, and a special gift for the first 50 guests at Friday's grand opening at 11 a.m.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.