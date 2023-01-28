Hello Kitty

The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal

The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in Chino Hills, Torrance and Downey over the next three weekends.

By Whitney Ashton Irick

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends.

The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:

  • Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills near Barnes & Nobles
  • Torrance: Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Del Amo Fashion Center near the AMC Theaters
  • Downey: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Promenade at Downey near the Cinemark Theater
Sanrio fans can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including a new Hello Kitty Cafe cup plush, a canvas tote, hand-decorated cookie sets and more. The truck only accepts credit/debit card payments.

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck made its debut journey in 2014. Since then, the truck has traveled across the U.S. These three SoCal stops are part of its 2023 tour of the West.

Click here for more information on where the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed next.

This article tagged under:

Hello KittyTorranceDowneyCHINO HILLS
