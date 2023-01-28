The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal

Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends.

The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:

Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills near Barnes & Nobles

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills near Barnes & Nobles Torrance: Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Del Amo Fashion Center near the AMC Theaters

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Del Amo Fashion Center near the AMC Theaters Downey: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Promenade at Downey near the Cinemark Theater

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Sanrio fans can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including a new Hello Kitty Cafe cup plush, a canvas tote, hand-decorated cookie sets and more. The truck only accepts credit/debit card payments.

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck made its debut journey in 2014. Since then, the truck has traveled across the U.S. These three SoCal stops are part of its 2023 tour of the West.

Click here for more information on where the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed next.