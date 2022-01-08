What to Know The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is launching its 2022 tour across the U.S.

The Downey appearance is at the Promenade at Downey on Jan. 8

The Torrance appearance will be at the Del Amo Fashion Center on Jan. 22

New year, new supercute stops.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is kicking off its 2022 tour of the West Coast in two LA cities this month -- Downey and Torrance.

The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in Downey on Saturday and Torrance on Saturday, Jan. 22, both from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sanrio fans can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including a new Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote, a Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, enamel pin sets and madeleine cookie sets.

You can also expect to see some of their best-selling items like those adorable bow-shaped water bottles, the Hello Kitty Cafe sprinkle mugs and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

Friends are required to wear masks and to social distance. And to minimize contact, the truck will only accept credit/debit card payments. Cash will not be accepted.

Following the stops in Downey and Torrance, the truck will make its way to the San Diego area.

Hello Kitty Grand Café in Irvine is the first of its kind in the US! California Live’s Vicki Johnson takes us through the sweet experience.

Click here for more information on the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's schedule.