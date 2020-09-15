Hello Kitty Pilots the Endeavour (on a Supercute Pin)

What to Know California Science Center is temporarily closed

The museum's online store is open

A pin, magnet, coaster, keyring, and luggage tag all feature the space shuttle and the Sanrio character

If you know your space facts, you likely have memorized the name of every brave explorer who has taken a space spin on a craft, including all of the heroes who've piloted a NASA shuttle.

Easy stuff for a space fan like yourself? Then you surely know this: Hello Kitty, the celebrated Sanrio character, has never helmed a mission on the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

And yet? The icon is so whimsical, upbeat, and full of hope, it makes sense that a special pin showing the bow-topped favorite piloting Endeavour would find a fandom.

And those fans can find that exclusive pin for sale at the California Science Center's online store.

True, the Exposition Park museum is temporarily closed, due to the pandemic, meaning you can't call upon the sizable shuttle in person.

But connecting with the museum? There are videos aplenty on its social pages, and places to explore via the California Science Center site, and, hooray, the online store is open.

Meaning you can purchase the Hello Kitty "Endeavour Pilot" Collectible Pin, which is $8.99, or the exclusive Hello Kitty Coaster (which also features the space shuttle, as well as a starry background).

A keyring, a luggage tag, and a magnet also feature takes on the charming Sanrio-meets-the-space-shuttle design.

It's a sweet reminder that while our local museums, galleries, and cultural institutions may still be closed, many museum stores remain open online, and our support helps during this time.

Have you acquired plenty of Hello Kitty kit of your own over the years, from tees to mugs to headbands? But haven't yet bought anything quite as local as merry merchandise celebrating our locally based space shuttle?

Blast off, now, for the California Science Center online store.