Help keep this wonderful ‘wish'-filled Pasadena garden growing strong

What to Know Autumn in the Garden, a fundraiser at Arlington Garden

Sunday, Oct. 8 in Pasadena

$35-$150

A gardener is always planting wishes, even if, in their gloved hands, they actually hold seeds, pods, tiny flowers, and wee trees.

As for the nature of the wish? It's that the seed may grow into something splendid aided by that timeless and powerful combination of sunlight, water, nutrients, and care.

You could say that numerous heartfelt wishes have grown at Arlington Garden in Pasadena over the years. The community garden, a pathway-filled fantasia that's tended by numerous volunteers, began as a wish to see something leafy and lovely "on the site of a former staging ground for the 710 freeway."

Now the three-acre garden, which is always free to visit, has become a treasured place for locals to read, meditate, view the Yoko Ono Wish Trees, walk their dog, or visit with friends.

And on Sunday, Oct. 8 the conviviality that's been associated with the airy spot since its 2005 founding will sprout further as an annual fundraiser for Arlington Garden takes root.

Autumn in the Garden is "celebrating 18 years of growing a garden instead of a freeway!" Tickets are on sale now — they're $35 to $150 — and the money raised goes back into keeping the garden and the many efforts on its behalf in full leaf.

Lilting harps, food from Amara's Cafe, Wenzlau Vineyard vinos will all add to the twilight to-do's celebratory spirit. Environmentalist Leah Thomas is the event's special guest, while Noah the Naturalist "will share music ruminating on the myriad of relationships that we have with our environments."

It's a beautiful idyll, not too far from Old Pasadena, a dappled destination that is full of actual wishes (see the pieces of paper fluttering from a few of the trees) to those that can't be seen but are most definitely felt.

Do you have a wish for this beloved location to sprout onward into the future? This festive fall fundraiser is the place to plant that wonderful wish.