Help Out, Give Back at the ‘Thanksgiving Stuffing' Event

What to Know Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to noon

6111 Melrose Avenue

There's currently a waitlist for volunteers, but you can donate food, make cards, or sponsor a bag

Big Sunday, the super-enthusiastic, get-involved-however-you-can, help-your-neighbors organization, is known for its creative, community-pleasing routes to school supply drives, service-oriented events, and holiday-themed gatherings.

These gatherings might find volunteers making kind-hearted valentines, near Valentine's Day, for seniors around our region, or treating youngsters from high-risk environments to a fun day packed with Halloween activities like costume contests and trick-or-treating.

And the Wednesday right before Thanksgiving?

It's all about filling bags with the makings for delicious seasonal meals, yummy deliveries that will be made to thousands of Southern Californians ahead of the holiday.

The event, which marks its first decade in 2021, is called "Thanksgiving Stuffing," and it traditionally sees hundreds of generous-of-spirit people show up, volunteers ready to swiftly put together 3000 bags in time for the big day.

Those bags brim with donated foodstuffs, and you're welcome to stop by Big Sunday's Melrose Avenue headquarters to drop off goodies like cornbread mix, cranberry sauce, and other needed items.

The full list is on the Big Sunday site, and there's a Target Wishlist, too.

Big Sunday also recommends including a hand-written note, if you’d like to do so.

But wait: Is creating fabulous cards your fantastic forte? Put your awesome abilities to work, but do be sure to drop off any cards you make by Monday, Nov. 22.

If you can't donate food, but you'd like to sponsor a bag, that can happen, too: Here's where to sign up. Sponsoring a bag is $35.

As for the volunteer scene on Wednesday morning, Nov. 24?

Slots have filled up for those wishing to pitch in, in-person, at "Thanksgiving Stuffing," but there is a waitlist, should spots open up.