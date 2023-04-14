Help the LA River ‘Breathe' by De-Littering Our Great Urban Waterway

What to Know The Friends of the LA River cleanup events will take place on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22

Seven sites have been selected, including Sunnynook River Park and Golden Shore Marine Reserve; check dates and sites before signing up; FOLAR will provide gloves and trash bags

Nature walks are also part of the events and the chance to Bio Blitz will also play a large role

Water is often on our minds around Southern California, which is understandable, but H2O is at the center of many of our thoughts as an exceptionally wet winter flows into a soggy spring.

Recent storms have prompted many lovers of the LA River to wonder how the fabled waterway has fared, and if things not meant to be in the river have accumulated due to all that rain.

There's a straightforward route to finding that out while helping de-clutter our city's splashy and spectacular heart: Join the Friends of the LA River at their annual Earth Month cleanup.

The 2023 happenings will pop up on two Saturdays — April 15 and then on Earth Day, which is April 22 — and seven sites will be in the spotlight, including the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve and Deforest Park & Nature Trail.

If you'd like to join the volunteer effort at a specific spot, make sure you know the day the meet-up is happening: There are three locations tied to April 15, while four will be visited on April 22.

Past volunteers may be curious as to why there seem to be fewer sites this year. FOLAR is eager to give nesting birds plenty of space, so cleanup areas were chosen with the river's wilder residents in mind.

Gloves? FOLAR provides them, and trash bags, too. But bringing a bottle to fill — ice water is available at each site — and knowing what to wear is key (yep, sturdy shoes, with closed toes, will be the way to go).

Plenty of cups, bags, and such are pulled from the river each year, but so some unusual items and bygone events have kept track of the more offbeat finds.

Adding to the educational aura of the events? Informative nature walks, Bio Blitzes, and other informative activities that connect you, in a deeper way, with the world around the river.

Whatever litter you collect, you'll know that you're helping the critters that call the LA River home, something that seems especially urgent after the dramatic weather events we've just experienced.

Peruse the cleanup sites, dates, and must-knows-before-you-go tidbits before tying on your sturdiest shoes and aiding FOLAR in this feel-good give-back project, one of LA's biggest Earth Month efforts.